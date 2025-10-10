Prince Harry’s flirty move proves seven years on, the spark’s alive

Harry and Meghan’s adorable public display

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their signature mix of charm and affection to their latest public outing and one adorable moment between the couple certainly turned heads.

Stepping out hand in hand on the red carpet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked as loved up as ever.

But it was Harry’s cheeky gesture that stole the spotlight when he was spotted playfully grazing Meghan’s bottom as they posed for photos.

Ever the composed duchess, Meghan appeared to gently signal her husband, prompting Harry to flash a grin and move his hands a little higher onto her hip that perfectly captured their fun after seven years of marriage.

It was a glittering night in New York City for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were honoured as Humanitarians of the Year at the prestigious Project Healthy Minds gala and Prince Harry made sure to show just how smitten he remains with his wife.

The gala, which celebrates the power of community in reshaping conversations around mental health, began with a cocktail reception and an immersive art installation by designer Keith Lissner.

Guests including Kalen Jackson, Owner and Chief Brand Officer of the Indianapolis Colts enjoyed a dinner of seabass and filet mignon before settling in for performances by Lukas Graham and Alexander Stewart.

The event was hosted by The Voice and TODAY Show presenter Carson Daly.

Capping off the night, Harry and Meghan were the final honorees to take the stage, delivering an emotional speech that struck a chord with the audience.

Meghan opened with a tender nod to their children, saying, “Our children, Archie and Lili, are just six and four years old.

Can you believe it? Luckily still too young for social media but we know that day is coming. Like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace what’s ahead.”