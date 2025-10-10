King Charles opens doors of Buckingham Palace to welcome important guests

King Charles hosted a crucial event at Buckingham Palace after putting an end to Prince William's feud speculations.

On October 10, the official Instagram page of the royal family released a video, showcasing the monarch welcoming global space leaders.

The statement alongside the video reads, "To mark World Space Week 2025, The King welcomed global space leaders to Buckingham Palace, alongside representatives of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), to hear about the future of sustainable space exploration."

The Palace's spokesperson shared that the King launched SMI’s Astra Carta in 2022, which is a "global initiative to inspire and shape a future of responsible and sustainable space exploration and cooperation."

In the newly released video, the monarch was seen beaming with joy while engaging with important guests about the future of space.

The video said that space technology helps humans to know in advance about critical operations, including natural disaster response; however, space is becoming crowded over time.

The growing number of active satellites is a reminder to take responsibility to protect space for future generations.