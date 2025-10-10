Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's different approaches noticed at Awards gala

Prince Harry seemed to grow tired of posing for the cameras alongside his wife on a New York red carpet last night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honoured with the Humanitarians of the Year Award and walked hand-in-hand at Spring Studios.

While posing for the photographs Harry quickly took Meghan's hand and began moving away.

Some fans believed Harry may have gently whispered to Meghan, to 'come on now,' as she paused briefly.

Another awkward moment was captured backstage at the Project Healthy Minds gala in New York, when Harry was approached by a member of the team, who asked him a question.

At that moment, Meghan was left standing awkwardly 'alone,' waiting for him to arrive with some critics claiming she briefly 'glowered' before smiling.

Royal fan wrote: 'She seems to be making a real effort to look demur, not over shadow him the while red carpet.'

Meghan received the award in recognition of her work as a 'mother, wife, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.'

Harry's achievements included his work with mental health organisations and his controversial 2012 memoir Spare.

For those unfamiliar, Project Healthy Minds 'Humanitarian of the Year' award has only been won once before, last year.

It was handed over to Jeff Yabuki and his wife Gail accepting the honour, in recognition of their commitment to mental health advocacy following the suicide of Jeff's brother in 2017.

Phillip Schermer, founder and CEO of Project Healthy Minds, told the audience the Sussexes,' leadership and generosity...has made a profound difference in the lives of so many.'