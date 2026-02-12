Queen Camilla inspects efforts to combat domestic abuse at Avon and Somerset Police headquarters

Queen Camilla made a visit to Avon and Somerset Police headquarters to combat domestic and sexual abuse.



There, she met call handlers who respond to 999, the primary emergency number in the UK, and also assessed the system's efficiency and the operators' handling of victims facing such grave matters.

The report in the Express also states the officials at the Avon and Somerset Police briefed the Queen on initiatives their departments have taken to address sexual and domestic abuse.

Her Majesty is a long-time champion of such causes. She has previously starred in an ITV documentary, Her Majesty The Queen – Behind Closed Doors in 2024.

At the time, she delivered a powerful statement, in which she is a strong advocate for victims of abuse, describing how sometimes the abuse was out of plain sight, but when its hidden nature cropped up, it left people in shock.

“By scratching the surface, you get a terrible shock. It's a heinous crime. If we could just get more people discussing it, talking about it, people are so shocked by what they hear that, rather like me, they want to say ‘oh, hang on a minute’ perhaps there's something we can do to put an end to it.”

Camilla's visit, though, did not address the accusations her husband's brother Andrew is facing, but it's a powerful reminder of where she stands on such issues as several women have so far stepped forward to accuse Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of sexually abusing them.

These allegations were in tandem with what the alleged victims say the former prince does in cahoots with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

When the nature of the reported actions became public, an uproar erupted among pro- and anti-monarchy groups.

Andrew Mountbatten-Wiindsor

With clamour reaching new heights, The Firm broke what is believed to be a long-standing rule, 'never complain, never explain', resulting in statements from King Charles and Prince William.

However, these efforts did not appear to satisfy public anger, as they demanded action over words.