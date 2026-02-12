Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue a statement two days after King Charles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just released a statement that talks of accountability, of prioritizing safety for children, just a day after King Charles and Prince William’s statement started making rounds.

Their statement comes in support of their community The Parents Network that aims to support and aid those that have lived through what the initiative defines as “horrific consequences of cyberbullying, algorithm-driven manipulation, and worse.”

However, now that places like Meta and Google face trial by jury, on whether they have deliberately made their platforms addictive for children. (As well as in Spain, which is one of the few countries to start holding the companies accountable) the Sussexes write, “While bans do not solve the broken design innate to many social media platforms, it does require them, and their business models, to immediately stop treating young people as entities to extract data from at all costs.”

In their eyes “the real test now is whether platforms and all new technology companies will design with children’s wellbeing as a first principle – or whether we’ll keep needing governments and courts to force their hand.”

Hence, “we invite you” they wrote in their concluding note, “to support these brave families and parents who have paid the ultimate cost in losing a child, yet who still stand strong and ready to fight for the rights of other families, championing their efforts as they advocate for the protection of all children online.”