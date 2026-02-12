Prince William, King Charles are becoming accessories to Andrew’s crimes? Expert explains legality

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has turned into the poster child for all that the world is not supposed to do, especially when the world’s attention is on them, 24/7. But it seems for the disgraced royal there is no solace because now, with his brother having promised collaboration with the police, the future looks oddly dim, as is the stance of royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

He shared these sentiments over on his Substack and the admissions made there ask a burning question, ‘what comes next?’ and is waiting for the police really the right course of action or should something different be done, i.e. not wait but actually approach the authorities themselves.

To answer all these questions he penned this write-up and it poses a series of questions ranging from, “Why shouldn’t they tell the police everything they know?” and “Why shouldn’t they announce that they are conducting a full internal inquiry and all the results of this will be shared with the police?”

Because in Mr Lownie’s world view to do “anything else” would be deemed akin to become accessories in his crimes and continuing on with behavior that is not only shameful but also “against the law” which he reminded in his piece as well. Reason being, it aims to “conceal information that pertains to a crime.”

All in all he promises a reckoning too, because “continuing down this line will only compound the threat to the monarchy as a whole.”

For those unversed with the predicament that Andrew seems to have gotten himself into, it appears his association with Jeffrey Epstein and his behavior during his time as trade envoy is one of the biggest reasons for this public flogging he’s been receiving at the hands of the press, the public, and experts alike.