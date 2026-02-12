King Charles issues new statement for ‘carers’ two days after promising to support police action against Andrew

King Charles has once again come forward with a second statement and it’s only been two days since he promised to support those wanting to take action against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, over his conduct and the other allegations that are brewing.

The new statement comes exactly two days after the first, which promised to support the Thames Valley Police in investigating allegations surrounding his brother, who has sparked concerning allegations.

this time around the statement is in support of care workers “whether you wear a uniform or simply the clothes you felt able to pull on in the morning”.

This comes a few hours before he is to host and give thanks to individuals who have dedicated their life towards caring for others.

It further reads, “please know that the great love you show in small ways every day is an example and an inspiration to us all. It is our duty, in return, to ensure it is never taken for granted nor forgotten.”

He also goes on to say, “Whether through professional commitment or through the quiet, unheralded devotion of family and friendship, you represent something profoundly valuable not just within our communities, but for humanity as a whole.”

The King even turned the dial up to a more personal feel and added, “I have been privileged, throughout my life, to meet many individuals involved in such service. In care homes and hospices, in support groups and community centres, I have witnessed the extraordinary tenderness with which you go about your duties.”

“I have seen the patience required when the vulnerable person you care for is in distress. I have witnessed the tears held at bay when an elderly loved-one no longer recognises your face. I have observed the gentle humour and camaraderie of colleagues that can lighten the heaviest of days. Above all, I have been moved, time and again, by the resilience of those who give so much of themselves while asking for so little in return.”

King Charles’ Statement on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor:

For those still unversed with the words the King shared in regards to his brother, the update had come via a Palace spokesperson and reads, “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct. While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.”