Video: Prince Harry tears up talking of his court case & children: ‘Don’t feel shame even if a judge makes demands'

Prince Harry has just been seen crying publicly in a rare show of emotion for fellow parents who have lost their children, all while continuing to tell “your stories over and over again” in hopes for “justice and accountability.” But this also features a personal note about his own court case.

The Prince’s words started by hailing all those parents still fighting, but later sprinkled an admission of his own fight against tabloids for his privacy case.

In in the BBC Breakfast video he claims, “we've said time and time again that this is a David versus Goliath situation.”

Because in the Duke’s own words, “I've been in some similar situations myself, vastly different.”

“But when you were sitting in court and if you have that feeling of just overwhelming emotion because you can't believe that the people on the other side are saying what they're saying, that by the very nature of them defending what they're defending, the lies that they are stating, is devaluing life, is devaluing your children's lives, if that brings stuff up for you, it is totally normal.”

So “do not feel ashamed,” he added too. “Do not feel concerned. Even if the judge - as I heard - turned round and asked you not to show emotion.” Because “as I said, none of you should be here. So, thank you for doing everything that you've done. Thank you for telling your stories over and over again.”

Before concluding he also shared a promise, one that says, “truth, justice and accountability. Those are the three things that will come from this.”