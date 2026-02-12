Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor still has a loan to pay back: Heres everything to know

It seems a member of the British Royal Family, and a prince no less, owes over £12 million in a loan, and the news has just broken.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, an ex-Prince of the British Royal Family owes a hefty sum to the British Royal Family, a sum that is yet to be paid back despite it having been years. Years to the pay off, and months to the death of the person who was paid off.

For those unversed, the person in question is his late accuser Virginia Giuffre, who was paid using Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s funds back in 2022 according to The Sun. the reason for their help was to ensure nothing took attention away from the Platinum Jubilee.

In regards to the split, its said Queen Elizabeth gave Andrew £7 million whereas the rest of the £3 million was from his father, but that money has still not been paid back.

According to a well placed source that is privy to the long-standing matter, “the money from the Royal Family bought her silence but denied Virginia her day in court and the chance to openly challenge his account of what happened.”

“They bankrolled his pay-off to his accuser Virginia Giuffre. They bought his lies and helped him try and make the problem go away. His own mother, the late Queen, was left heartbroken by the scandal.”

Another big issue at the time was that “she could not face banishing Andrew, who was still her beloved son. She knew this was a problem that his brother Charles would tackle once she was gone — it only pushed the scandal down the road.”