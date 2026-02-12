Late Virginia Giuffre’s brother reacts to King Charles’ promise against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Sky Roberts at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 10, 2026. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden

Just two days after King Charles promised to fully cooperate and answer any questions related to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s confuct, Virginia Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts has finally come forward.

For those still unversed with the late Ms Giuffre, she was one of the most vocal accusers of the disgraced royal, and came forward to reveal detail the intimate relations she had with the then-prince, when she was still a minor.

He spoke to ITV News while delivering his thoughts on the King’s actions and what he hopes for the future since his sister has passed because of suicide.

He first started by showering the King with praise because its “incredibly difficult” to “go against your own brother.”

He then moved onto the British public and included them as well in his praise by saying, “we've seen the UK people really step up in this and hold a member of the royal family's feet to the fire.”

But in his eyes, the follow-up by law enforcement was not enough because “the UK was doing so much, but then all of a sudden, the Metropolitan Police are now closing this case as if it's a closed-shut case, and it felt like they were just checking a box.”

In his final words he still demanded King Charles though, given that his promise did not include an active action despite the promise made,

Even if it means taking it up directly with US President Donald Trump he questioned too near the end, “why aren't we putting more pressure on [Trump] globally from our leaders? Like, they should be speaking out against this.”