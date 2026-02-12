Pal exposes Sarah Ferguson’s plans for her new home, settling down and post-Andrew life

There is a lot on Sarah Ferguson’s plate, especially since the second installment of the Jeffrey Epstein files exposed what all is happening in her life.

For those still unversed with the entire fiasco, not only is the convicted late sex offender getting an entire investigation, but those in connection are being investigated as well, including official government officials who were in power at the time.

Similarly, people like Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have also been ‘promised’ by King Charles, because he has vowed to support the relevant departments with their look into the conduct allegations against the disgraced royal.

However, in the court of public opinion it is Sarah Ferguson who is being bashed because emails filled with love, gushing praise and even family secrets have been uncovered and they reveal her overwhelming positive feelings for the known financier, even at the expense of her own daughter Princess Eugenie because things like her private intimate life were also discussed.

Now a pal has revealed what she has planned for her future, especially since she has been lying low, even going as far as to lay on the backseat while being moved in and out of her current residence.

Per this pal and Express UK, the ex-Duchess has said to her friend circle, “When I come back I am going to have to put some distance between myself and Andrew.”