Senior US politician makes formal accusation against Andrew as woman under him is sex trafficked

The woman pictured underneath Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is a sex trafficking victim and here is everything to know

The woman pictured lying underneath Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is no ordinary woman its just been said, according to reports she was sex trafficked to Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion.

The entire thing has been issued by a senior US politician and while the context is still unknown, California congressman Ted Lieu showed the two images of Andrew crouched on top of the woman, at the house Judiciary Committee in Washington DC according to the Daily Mail.

It was while showing the images that the accusation was made and it saw the congressman question US Attorney General Pam Bondi, and claim “please put the photos back up, we are looking at a sex trafficking victim under the federal Victims Trafficking Protection Act.”

In his view, “not only is Jeffrey Epstein guilty, but anyone who patronised Epstein's sex operation is also guilty of a crime. That's why I find it absolutely despicable that you sought to protect Epstein's clients, like former Prince Andrew.”

“These two photos staring you in the face are evidence of a crime, and more than enough evidence to predicate an investigation against former Prince Andrew.”

“So I asked you,” he said near the end. “Attorney General Counsel, why did you shut down this investigation last July? And why have you not prosecuted former Prince Andrew?”