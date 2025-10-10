Meghan Markle returns to spotlight for an upcoming appearance

Meghan Markle is set to join Kamala Harris and Selena Gomez at Fortune's annual Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C.

The event, scheduled for October 14, will bring together influential women to discuss various topics, including entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation.

Markle's appearance comes after she and Prince Harry chose not to endorse any candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election.

In 2020, however, they appeared in a video urging voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity," which many interpreted as a subtle criticism of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

During the summit, the Duchess will discuss her As Ever products and share insights on "navigating entrepreneurship in the public eye and building a brand that will endure."

Kamala Harris will also participate, opening up about her failed presidential campaign and her recently released book, "107 Days," which chronicles her 107 days as the Democratic nominee.

Other notable speakers at the event include Selena Gomez, who will discuss her Rare Beauty brand, and Brené Brown, who will share her expertise on team leadership and company culture.

Markle's attendance at the summit follows a busy stretch of travel, including her debut at Paris Fashion Week and a recent award ceremony in New York City with Prince Harry.

The couple is being recognised for their charity work, particularly their commitment to mental health support and building a safer online environment for young people and families through their Archewell Foundation.