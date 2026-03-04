Princess Diana disliked ‘silly’ day celebrated by youth
Princess Diana did not appreciate Valentine's Day celebrations
Princess Diana did not enjoy a particular holiday in the calendar year.
The former Princess of Wales, like the rest of the Family, did not understand the importance of Valentine’s Day.
Speaking about her opinions of the day, former chef Darren McGrad reveals: "They didn’t celebrate Valentine’s at all.”
He shares of the Royal Family. "It was a silly holiday for them, I think. Absolutely not something that the Royal Family celebrated, even Princess Diana on that one."
"It’s not a proper holiday, and food-wise, it’s not really something you celebrate with a foodie thing," McGrady added.
He further noted: "I know for a fact that the [late] Queen or Prince Philip wouldn’t have gone out or requested a special meal for Valentine’s Day. Princess Diana certainly didn't."
