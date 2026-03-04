King Charles runs a ‘mafia’ not a Royal Family’: Evidence mounts against him due to Andrew

Andrew Lownie, the author that started the trend of scrutiny into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor long before the Department of Justice exposed, with evidence, the extent of his connection to the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is planning to release the paper-back version of Entitled – The Rise and Fall of the House of Windsor.

He is also set to visit Magheramorne Literary Festival, Co Antrim, on March 21, 2026 and just before it sat with Lorraine Wylie to discuss what he feels is the disgraced royals’ motto.

In his eyes, the ex-Duke “puts his private pleasures ahead of public duties” and didn’t end there. Instead he even brought the spotlight onto the late Queen Elizabeth who is said to have protected her ‘beloved son’ from the ramifications of his actions all through his life. Even when he had to pay his accuser, the loan amount was taken from both Queen Elizabeth and his older brother Charles.

Now in respect to that the source shares how he felt the moment he first got confirmation of these behaviors and said, “I was shocked to discover that the late Queen had protected Andrew and put her family ahead of the monarchy. The whole thing has been covered up.”

He’s even dropped the bombshell that “the scandal is bigger than just one stupid man. It’s a whole system that tries to intimidate anyone who challenges it, issuing legal threats. I was shocked that the Palace would deny stories, known to be true. It reminded me more of a mafia than a royal family.”

“Even those who had very bad experiences with Andrew were reluctant to talk,” he pointed out.” Some came to me motivated by anger at how he treated others, not necessarily themselves. But his bad behaviour is well documented.”

Andrew during arrest/ Reuters/Phil Noble

In regards to Andrew and his future, most recent reports state he’s’ even given up his lease of other royal properties and is living in a temporary home while renovation work goes on at the property that he will live in, funded privately by the King, for the remainder of his life.