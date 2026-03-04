Sarah Ferguson’s utter devastation comes forward: ‘Her safety nets are gone’

There are a number of things Sarah Ferguson has been battling since her name was dragged through the mud over lies pertaining to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In her eyes, there is ‘nothing to hide’ a source claims. It’s even at the point where many claim she’s’ desperate to ‘be transparent’ and is even willing to co-operate with the police but her world is shattering around her.

News of this has been brought forward by a well-placed source that just sat with Heat World.

According to their findings, “Sarah is panicking – this has shaken her.” Its even to the point where Sarah’s said to be crying a lot, to the point where she’s ‘inconsolable’ even. Per the source “it’s not just about the legal side, it’s also the humiliating public scrutiny, and the feeling that it’s all crashing down around her.”

There’s also another factor of loneliness that’s said to be eating at her because “Sarah knows no one can protect her now, and certainly not the Palace.” Furthermore “she knows the family cannot publicly rally around Andrew, and that leaves her feeling very exposed.”

Over all “she’s scared, but for herself” because even though she’s weathered scandals befores, this time around at least she’s :not certain she’ll come out the other side this time and that’s what frightens her most.”

Before concluding they also attempted to showcase just how helpless the ex-Duchess feels and added, “she feels the walls closing in. For years, she’s managed to stay upbeat, to laugh things off and insist she’s stronger for what she’s endured. But this feels heavier. There’s a finality to it – a sense that the safety nets are gone.”