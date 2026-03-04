Another royal ex planning tell-all as British Royal Family face crisis upon crisis

The ex of another royal son is planning to come forward with a tell-all memoir of her own and this time its related to that one royal who has remained completely scandal-free and ‘clean’ through the decades.

The royal in question is also currently said to be happily married but his ex-girlfriend’s tell-all is said to be planning a structure around their romance and even his relatives within the Firm.

The royal that is slated to face this release is none other than Prince Edward, another one of Queen Elizabeth’s children who has barely, if ever faced any public scandal.

What is penitent to mention about his current spouse Sophie, aged 61 is that the pair has been married for over 26 years and as a well placed source states, “Edward and Sophie have built their entire lives around being discreet and drama-free.”

Prince Edward & Sophie's wedding day

They also told New Idea that the two “take enormous pride in keeping their heads down and doing the work without seeking publicity, so the idea of intimate details being dragged into the public domain is mortifying.”

British theatre star named Ruthie Henshall

For those unversed with his ex, she is a British theatre star named Ruthie Henshall, and made the announcement just in late Feburary with a promise to make her memoir be “brutally honest” and expose the “deep love” the two shared.

The memoir already has a name and its release date is also set, with a plan to start distribution in July, under the name The Showgirl and the Prince.

As for why now, the 58-year-old explains it was due to her finding old love letters written by the royal. Regarding that find she’s told the outlet, “I was struck by how precious this time in my life was. I was on the West End Stage – my dream as a girl – and shared a love with a man very few people even know.”

What’s pertinent to mention about their romance is that the two met while Ruthie was working on Cats and Prince Edward was working production for Andrew Lloyd Webber, a theater impresario renowned for his work.