Prince William relying on TWO Royals for ‘valuable support’

Prince William is heavily relying on Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex for the time he becomes King.

The Prince of Wales feels his youngest uncle and aunt are dependable and can contribute more good work for the system.

Speaking about Edward and Sophie’s position in the Royal Family, Royal expert Jennie Bond She told the Mirror: "With the depletion of the working royals, Edward and Sophie have become ever more important in supporting the monarchy. And I’m sure they will continue to have key roles when William becomes King.

"Sophie, in particular, has a girl-next-door charm about her that she has never lost, even though she is now a very senior member of the royal family. She is immensely relatable, with no airs or graces, and she has a close and very relaxed relationship with her nephew, William,” she added.

"I’m sure that Edward and Sophie discuss everything and provide valuable support to one another in this crisis", Jennie explained. "As the two youngest sons of the late Queen – both of them a decade or more younger than their siblings - Edward and Andrew probably have the closest bond.