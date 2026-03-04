Sarah Ferguson only held daughters for the sake of ‘cameras’
Sarah Ferguson did not focus on her daughters as a young mother
Sarah Ferguson is branded a negligent mother by a Royal expert.
The ex Duchess of York seemingly always focused on the cameras when it came to the upbringing of her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Speaking in new book titled Entitled, Mr Andrew Lownie: "On arrival at public functions, the duchess would grab the children's hands while smiling for the cameras, then pass them back to their nanny once safely out of view."
This comes as Fergie leaves The Royal Lodge over her friendship with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
Speaking about Fergie’s ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the expert added: "He's such a narcissist that he still doesn't feel the need to apologise. I don't think he's ever going to accept he's wrong because he suffers from an absolute lack of self-awareness.”
The author added: “I think he still feels he's invincible. He sees himself as an innocent man, traduced."
