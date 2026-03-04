Princess Diana relished THIS British ‘comfort food’, reveals expert
Princess Diana did not enjoy extravagant and lavish meals
Princess Diana was incredibly fond of a particular potato meal.
The former Princess of Wales, who lived a luxurious life before her accident and death in 1997, loved herself some jacket potatoes.
“I know Princess Diana loved them," former Royal chef Darren McGrady says.
He tells Heart Bingo: "For all the lavish food she had access to, one of her favorite ways to eat a jacket potato was with baked beans and cheese! She loved that."
"They loved crispy wedges with fried chicken or beef," he further spoke of the Family.
"Looking back, we were incredibly spoiled," McGrady then adds of his kitchen at Kensington Palace. "The butcher would arrive with the finest cuts of meat imaginable for the royal table. If we ordered pears and needed 24, the greengrocer would bring 100, so we could hand-pick the very best ones."
"We had a royal menu which would see us plan food three days in advance for the Queen, so we could get fresh produce," he noted.
