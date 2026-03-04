New email connects Jeffrey Epstein to Beatrice and Eugenie because of Sarah Ferguson: ‘They should own this publicly’

It appears Sarah Ferguson, mother to two princesses of the Royal Family was well into considerations, and hoped to both Beatrice and Eugenie shareholders in a business venture that could raise ‘quick cash’ for her.

This is in light of many other emails have exposed her for always being strapped for cash and ‘begging and pleading’ a child sex offender for money.

While the word choice of the email makes it clear that the girls, 21 and 18 at the time were unaware, the email suggests they were being considered for this, as part of their mother’s request for a cash advance.

According to Richard Palmer, no evidence points to the shares mentioned being issued however the email itself claims, “He was concerned that someone said you did not want equity (the Beatrice and euge should own the shares. Who has his lawyers been talking to.. you can get him to 250k, and another 250 by sept (sic).”

Email released by the Department of Justice

The email from back in 2010 is said to be connected to the debts she racked up when her American lifestyle brand Hartmoor collapoed and left her needing to pay £650,000, by 2009.

It was then that the cash requests kept coming in and in one other email dated January 6th, 2010 she claims, “is there any chance I could borrow 50 or 100,000 US dollars to help get through the small bills that are pushing me over.. Had to ask. If you cannot, Giuseppe said he would, but I am embarassed to ask. Him.”

What is pertinent to mention regarding the person named ‘Giusepp’ is that he is allegedly Giuseppe Cipriani, a New York restaurant owner, according to GB News.

Another email then follows the ones released by the Department of Justice and it says, “i cannot do anything until July at earliest, dictated by current restrictions.”

For those unversed with the connection that Fergie is been exposed for having with the convicted sex offender, she had even gone as far as to celebrate his release from jail back in 2008 when he had been charged.