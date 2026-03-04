King Charles gets lumped in with Andrew: ‘He has a total lack of awareness and think too highly’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been at the top of the scandal list for years at this point and with the paperback version of Andrew Lownie’s book Entitled – The Rise and Fall of the House of Windsor, set to release he sat down with Lorraine Wylie.

This comes ahead of his upcoming visit to Northern Ireland where he will visit Magheramorne Literary Festival, Co Antrim, on March 21, 2026.

Ahead of the paperback version’s drop he’s come forward with more allegations and this time around they include King Charles, not just ex-Duke Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

In his eyes despite Andrew having documented behavior problems, King Charles also had a ‘short fuse’.

He also added that it boils “partly down to the environment they grew up in. I mean, everyone dances attendance to them, laughs at their jokes, never criticises them, and gives them an inflated sense of their own importance.” So “the royals have a total lack of awareness” he added. “Even the ‘good’ ones like Charles or Anne can reveal an unflattering petulance at times. But, Andrew is also a narcissist.”

While its pertinent to mention that Mr Lownie has not had direct contact with the disgraced Duke, he has spoken to many connected to him. Even his chums at Gordonstoun (private school) and according to his findings there was one person who would go as far as to do Andrew’s homework for him.

In regards to Andrew and his future, most recent reports state he’s’ even given up his lease of other royal properties and is living in a temporary home while renovation work goes on at the property that he will live in, funded privately by the King, for the remainder of his life.

Andrew during arrest/ Reuters/Phil Noble



