Meghan Markle uses shattered families to earn money

Meghan Markle in striped shirt and sleek bun

Meghan Markle has highlighted the vital work of the Archewell Foundation's The Parents Network, which supports parents affected by social media-related harm.

Speaking passionately, she recounted meeting families whose lives had been “absolutely shattered” parents who had lost children to social media driven suicide, and others grappling with depression, anxiety, and self-harm caused by online pressures.

Giving a special mention to youth advocate Katie backstage, Meghan said, “What we learned in these moments is that these parents didn’t just need therapy; they needed other parents who understood their very specific grief.”

She added that when these families came together, “they weren’t just sharing stories, they were creating a movement.”

The Duchess of Sussex turned heads in a chic striped blue and white shirt, echoing a style she famously wore to Wimbledon in 2018.

She paired the top with navy high waisted trousers cinched with a chunky tan belt, striking the perfect balance between polished and effortless.

Keeping accessories minimal, Meghan opted for oversized gold studs and a stacked selection of bracelets.

After sporting a ponytail at last week’s gala, she debuted a sleek bun this time, complemented by defined brows, a smokey eye, and a sunkissed sweep of bronzer, completing her sophisticated yet understated look.