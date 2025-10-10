David Beckham breaks another sports record at 50

David and Jackie make headlines at NBA

David Beckham made a stylish appearance at a preseason NBA game in Macao, China, on Friday, just days after the release of his wife Victoria’s Netflix documentary.

The football icon was joined by martial arts legend Jackie Chan and former NBA star Jeremy Shu-How Lin to watch the Phoenix Suns take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Venetian Arena.

Beckham cut a sleek figure in a brown leather jacket paired with black tailored trousers, while Chan opted for a crisp white canvas jacket, matching cargo trousers, and a black turtleneck.

It’s been a whirlwind week for David, who flew from London to China shortly after the premiere of Victoria’s three-part docu-series.

The series delves into the fashion mogul’s personal struggles, including her battle with an eating disorder and her fears about her label’s financial future after years of losses.

Despite ongoing tensions with their eldest son Brooklyn who was notably absent from the premiere, he shared a heartfelt message to Victoria on Instagram, praising her vulnerability and strength.

He wrote, “I’m very proud of the journey you’ve been on,” adding a lighthearted note about her “perfect ham and cheese sandwiches.”

Victoria, surrounded by family and former Spice Girls bandmates at the London premiere, described the project as an emotional reflection on her personal and professional evolution.