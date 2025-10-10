Meghan Markle left 'humiliated' by A-list friends?

The Duchess of Sussex allegdly left 'devastated and embarrassed' by famous faces

Meghan Markle's struggle to achieve excellence in Hollywood seems to be a difficult task for her as she encounters unforeseen circumstances daily with her various new ventures.

The Duchess of Sussex’s A-list friends have distanced themselves from the former Hollywood star, citing certain recurring themes in her narrative.

Several others have also accused the Duchess of leveraging a victim stance and allegdly exploiting Prince Harry’s royal connections.

However, insiders believe her upcoming Netflix projects could flop without celebrity backing.

The 44-year-old received disaapointing feeback after releasing the second season of her lifestyle and cooking show, with just one high-profile guest model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen teased in some trailers.

A Hollywood insider claimed the lack of famous faces has left Meghan "devastated and embarrassed."

"She imagined this latest show would be a star-studded showcase, with big names like Oprah, Michelle Obama, or even the Kardashians dropping by."

They went on to claim: "Instead, she's struggling to get anyone to say yes. It's been a real wake-up call about where she stands in Hollywood now."

The setback comes after pop legend Mariah Carey snubbed the former Suits star, claiming the only member of the royal family she had ever met was Sarah Ferguson, despite appearing on the duchess' podcast.

Insiders say Markle has been "working overtime" to try and revive her showbiz connections and prove to Netflix she can still attract top-tier talent.

"She's been reaching out to everyone – former colleagues, agents, even stylists – trying to get introductions or confirmations," another source said.

"But people are hesitant. Hollywood loves power and momentum, and right now Meghan doesn't have either. A-listers don't want to be part of something that might not land well," the insider told Radar Online.

Harry and Meghan relocated to California in 2020, they were quickly embraced by Hollywood's elite, mingling with Oprah Winfrey, the Obamas, Ellen DeGeneres and Gwyneth Paltrow and counted Beyoncé among their public supporters.

Hollywood insiders said Meghan’s star power faded after royal tensions, with one adding: "When they first arrived, Meghan and Harry were the hottest tickets in town – everyone wanted to be seen with them. But the mood shifted. The endless drama, the interviews, the royal rifts – people got tired.

They continued: "Now, if you're an A-lister, being associated with them feels risky. It's not good PR."