Prince William, Kate Middleton make urgent appeal as crisis deepens

Prince William and Princess Kate made an emotional plea amid growing concerns around the world.

On October 10, the Prince and Princess of Wales marked World Mental Health Day by urging people to ask for help and support during dark times.

The royal couple reshared a post by a charity called Chasing Stigma on their official Instagram handle, reflecting light on a deepening mental health crisis.

For the unversed, the organisation aims to "normalise and humanise conversations" around mental health, which also grabbed the attention of Waleses.

William and Catherine wrote, "For help and support, please visit the Hub of Hope."

Notably, Princess Kate in her recent outing in Oxford highlighted the excessive usage of mobile phones among youth, making them isolated, which could lead to mental health problems.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother opened up about the addiction to social media among youngsters in her 1,500-word essay, The Power Of Human Connection In A Distracted World, which was written in collaboration with Harvard psychiatry professor Robert Waldinger.

Catherine, who is leading the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood program, warned parents about tech gadgets causing distractions.

Not only her, but Prince William recently sat down with Rhian Manning, whose husband took his life after the death of their child.

He requested his viewers to talk, as it is the best way to prevent suicide.