Kate Middleton manipulates Prince Harry’s courthouse in her favour

Kate Middleton has been drawn into the ongoing legal drama surrounding Prince Harry’s case but a judge has now ruled that allegations her phone was targeted will not form part of the proceedings.

The ruling came as the High Court continues to assess claims brought by Prince Harry and six other public figures against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

The group which includes Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and actress Liz Hurley accused the media giant of engaging in unlawful information gathering tactics.

ANL has fiercely denied all allegations, dismissing them as “lurid” and “simply preposterous.”

While the claim regarding Princess Kate will not proceed, the case remains one of the most significant media lawsuits in recent years and could expose long hidden practices within parts of Britain’s tabloid press.

At a preliminary hearing earlier this month, legal teams for both sides returned to the High Court in London to prepare for the full trial set for January 2026.

During the session, David Sherborne, representing the claimants, revealed that a record from a private investigator allegedly showed a journalist commissioning him to carry out a “mobile phone conversion” linked to the Princess of Wales.

The document also reportedly contained contact numbers for her “family and friends.”

However, in a written ruling issued on Friday, Mr Justice Nicklin rejected the attempt to include this fresh allegation in the ongoing case.