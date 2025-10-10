Harry, Meghan take wise step to protect Archie, Libet from dnagers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken a very smart step to protect Archie, Lilibet and all kids from alarming dangers amid onging development.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation is elevating its work to a new level, expanding their efforts to protect children from online harms.

The Parents' Network is teaming up with ParentsTogether to accelerate advocacy around online safety. The work is personal for the Sussexes who are parents to two young children.

The groups are joining forces as new research shows the urgent need for enhanced parental support and greater legislation to protect children generation from AI-related harms in a rapidly changing landscape as chatbots become increasingly popular.

According to recent research from ParentsTogether, investigators posing as children on AI chatbot platforms experienced harmful interactions every five minutes.

The announcment comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honoured with the Humanitarians of the Year Award at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Gala on October 9.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are parents to son Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, and have cited their children as an inspiration for making the online world a safer place.

"When we launched The Parents' Network, we were among the few voices calling attention to the devastating impact of social media and emerging technologies on young people. Today, the landscape has transformed dramatically," said Archewell Foundation's co-executive directors James Holt and Shauna Nep.

The experts continued: "Legislation is emerging across the country, more families are coming forward with their stories, and the urgency of this moment is undeniable."

They went on to explain: "This connection with ParentsTogether ensures our community has the infrastructure, advocacy power, and resources needed to meet this critical moment in protecting our children."