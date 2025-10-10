Meghan Markle uses poignant outing with Prince Harry to plug new product

Harry and Meghan receive Humanitarian of the Year award on World Mental Health Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s busy week ahead kicked off with a World Mental Health Day Gala by Project Healthy Minds, where the Sussexes received a Humanitarian of the Year Award and later announced their new partnership with ParentsTogether.

Right before the couple stepped out on the NYC Spring Studios red carpet for the gala and made headlines for their show-stopping looks, the Duchess of Sussex used the opportunity to promote her newest As Ever wine.

Taking to the official Instagram page of her lifestyle brand on Thursday, October 9, she shared pictures of herself holding the newly launched Sauvignon Blanc and a wine glass in one hand.

“With the long weekend ahead, I’ve been thinking of every table we’ll gather around, every meal shared, every quiet moment in between,” Meghan, 44, wrote, likely referring to her and Harry’s multiple upcoming engagements.

She continued, “As Ever Sauvignon Blanc is a white you can keep chilled, ready to pour when friends show up, or when you just want something easy and beautiful to enjoy. Crisp, effortless, and one I hope you’ll reach for again and again.”

After introducing her first alcoholic beverage, the Napa Valley Rose, back in July, the mom-of-two quietly dropped the latest addition earlier this month.

“We heard you missed us. We’re back…and we brought a friend,” she announced last Friday.

In addition to the World Mental Health Day gala, the former Suits actress is also set to appear at Fortune’s annual Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., on October 14, where she will discuss the As Ever brand and “navigating entrepreneurship in the public eye and building a brand that will endure.”