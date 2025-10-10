New setback for Sarah Ferguson as Dormer distances herself from new royal drama

Sarah Ferguson has faced another setback after Natalie Dormer's refused to promote a new TV series, The Lady, which will delve into one of the most shocking scandals linked to the royal family, insiders have claimed.

The series follows Jane Andrews, Fergie's former royal dresser, who was convicted of murdering her boyfriend, Tom Cressman, in 2001.

Andrews worked for the Duchess of York from 1988 until 1997.

This comes after revelations surfaced that the Duchess of York emailed the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2011, calling him her a 'supreme friend' and apologising for publicly rejecting him a few weeks earlier.

Amidst the chaos, Ms Dormer, who plays Sarah in the ITV drama, has refused to promote the TV project.

The show mainly focuses on Ms Andrews, who is being played by Mia McKenna Bruce.

A source told the Mail: 'Nobody can really understand why Natalie Dormer decided to this as everyone knew about Fergie and her links to Epstein already.

'The situation was plain when she took the role you would only have to spend 30 seconds on Google-But there you go.'

Ms Dormer also clarified her position regarding the promotion of The Lady in a statement.

It read: 'Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson's behaviour, which I believe is inexcusable.'

For that reason, I will not be taking part in the promotion of the project.'