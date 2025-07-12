Guy Ritchie takes internet by storm with unexpected gesture

Guy Ritchie takes big step ahead of 'Road House 2' release

Guy Ritchie has recently taken the internet by storm after stepping down as director of the upcoming sequel Road House 2.

The 56-year-old filmmaker, known for his distinct style in crime projects, reportedly exited the much-awaited sequel for undisclosed reasons.

This comes shortly after the Snatch director signed on to work on the forthcoming sequel.

The 2024 film Road House – a remake of the 1989 action-thriller – featured Jake Gyllenhaal as Elwood Dalton.

Gyllenhaal, 44, who played an ex-UFC fighter working as a bouncer at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys, is set to reprise his role in the upcoming installment.

Road House, directed by Doug Liman, turned out to be a major hit for Amazon MGM Studios and received widespread acclaim.

It is pertinent to mention that while plot details are kept under wraps, the highly anticipated film is expected to continue the story from the 2024 release.

Meanwhile, Ritchie recently completed directing the action-adventure film Fountain of Youth and two episodes of the crime series MobLand.

For the unversed, Road House is slated for release on Friday, July 18.