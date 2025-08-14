Catherine Zeta –Jones reveals her unexpected career choice beyond acting

Catherine Zeta-Jones discussed another profession she would’ve opted for apart from her acting career.

Zeta-Jones, stars as Morticia Addams in the Netflix’s Wednesday series along with Jenna Ortega, who plays her daughter, Wednesday.

Ortega, who sat with Zeta-Jones together for a cross interview for People Magazine, asked her on-screen mother what profession she’d want to have if she wasn’t an actor.

"I think it would be in architecture and interior design, my beautiful Jenna," said The Mask of Zorro star. "I have to say it's a passion, and I am thinking about doing an online course to get a degree in it."

Upon hearing the unexpected career choice, the Scream actress sought for professional help from Zeta-Jones for decorating her own space.

"If you walked into my place, it looks like nobody lives there," she said. "There's just books all over the floor."

The Chicago actress enthused, “Give me dimensions, give me some aesthetics!"

She continued, "I’ll send you some great ideas. I love doing that especially with other people’s money."

Elsewhere, in the interview, Zeta-Jones also talked about how her Morticia role different from other versions.

"Getting into the shoes of a role like Morticia is like doing Lady Macbeth," she added. "Thousands of great actresses played Lady Macbeth through centuries, but Judi Dench did it different. Judi Dench did it her way. So I feel honoured that I'm in such a great line."

Season two part one of Wednesday is streaming on Netflix now. The part two of the season is set to premiere on September 3.