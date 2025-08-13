'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy shares exciting update about new Netflix project

Dan Levy features with Catherine O'Hara in 'Schitt's Creek'

Dan Levy has shared an exciting announcement for his fans.

The 42-year-old, who is widely known to play David Rose in globally acclaimed Netflix series Schitt’s Creek, has teased a new project.

Taking it to Instagram, Levy dropped a series of photos disclosing that his new venture Big Mistakes has entered production.

“Big Mistakes is now in production. Get the hell into it. Best team. Best time. @netflix”, write Dan.

The upcoming crime comedy series features the Canadian actor along with Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf. Meanwhile, Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum, Abby Quinn and others will be playing supporting roles.

Levy’s created new show will follow the story of “deeply incapable” siblings who are blackmailed into the world of crime.

Fans are going crazy as they flooded the comment section expressing their excitement and love for the actor and his new project.

One of them wrote, “Whatever you do I’m in.” Meanwhile, another penned, “I will watch you and Laurie Metcalf do anything.”

The Good Grief star is widely known for his fantastic performance in 2015 comedy sitcom, which also starred his father Eugene Levy, sister Sarah, Catherine O’ Hara and Annie Murphy.