James Gunn breaks silence on Margot Robbie’s DCU future

James Gunn has recently broken silence on Margot Robbie’s future in the new DC Universe.

The American movie-maker, who is the current CEO and Co-Chairman of DC Studios, reflected on his decision to play the deadly, amusing antihero in future DC projects.

“That will be revealed down the line,” replied the Superman director in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Elsewhere in the interview, James also discussed the comeback of another Suicide Squad member, Idris Elba’s Bloodsport.

“I definitely am always looking for a place to put Bloodsport and figuring that out,” he continued.

The Peacemaker director added, “So, we’ll see what happens.”

Earlier in a 2020 interview with Variety, Margot revealed that she “fell in love” with Harley Quinn while filming the first Suicide Squad movie.

Elaborating on how she prepared for the role, the Barbie star researched for the character, listening to TED talks by women with schizophrenia and reading a lot of comic books.

At the time, Margot added, “Harley has this unpredictable nature that means she could react in any way to any situation, which as an actor is just a gift.”

For the unversed, Margot played the Joker’s right-hand woman in three DC Films, including Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020) and finally The Suicide Squad (2021).

Meanwhile, James opened up that he was busy working on a new script, which would be the follow-up to Superman movie.