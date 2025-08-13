Austin Butler finally addresses infamous incident at Cannes

Austin Butler gives rare insight into viral Cannes moment

Austin Butler looked back at the viral Cannes incident where he appeared to be caught off-guard by a bumblebee and ended up ruining his red-carpet moment with Eddington co-star Emma Stone.

The 33-year-old actor gave rare insight into the moment which exploded all over social media, setting record straight that he did not in fact blow the bee towards Stone, 36.

"Some things just happen, and you don't really realize what's happening in the moment," Butler said during his interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on Tuesday, August 12.

The Oscar-nominee recalled, "[Emma] said, 'Bee, bee, bee!' And then I look, and there's actually a bumblebee that's attacking…And then Pedro [Pascal] starts laughing, and then I started blowing the bee away. That was my reaction."

Butler went on to explain that he "didn't want to hurt the bee" as he tried to save Stone from its sting.

"It kind of looks like I'm blowing the bee at her. You know? So I was doing my best to try to get the bee to just playfully get away," he clarified.

However, now the once-scary moment is a funny memory that Stone and Butler share. Concluding his explanation, he remarked, "How funny is that?"