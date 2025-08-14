Timothée Chalamet, Gwyenth Paltrow rally together for 'Marty Supreme'

The trailer for Timothée Chalamet's upcoming film Marty Supreme has been released, showcasing the actor's latest role as a ping-pong prodigy with a dream no one respects.

In the movie, Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, a young man who "goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness". The film is directed by Josh Safdie, known for his work on Good Time and Uncut Gems.

The movie features an impressive ensemble cast, including Gwyneth Paltrow as a movie star who catches Marty's eye. In the trailer, Chalamet's character is seen on the phone with Paltrow's character, saying, "I saw you in the lobby yesterday, well, I've never talked to an actual movie star, you know I'm something of a performer too."

Other notable cast members include Tyler, The Creator, Fran Drescher, and Kevin O'Leary.

The trailer hints at a complex narrative, with Marty facing challenges and making sacrifices in pursuit of his dreams. Chalamet's character says, "I have a purpose and if you think that's some sort of blessing, it's not. It means I have an obligation to see a very specific thing through and with that obligation comes sacrifice."

Marty Supreme is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025.

Fans can expect a gripping holiday watch, with Chalamet's performance likely to be a highlight.