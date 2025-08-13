'Wednesday' creators confirm new 'Addams Family' feature film

Alfred Gough reveals reason behind making the reboot version of 'Addams Family'

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the brains behind Wednesday series, have made a special announcement.

Following the release of the first part of Jenna Ortega’s show, the showrunners announced that they have started working on a new feature film on Addams Family.

The makers say that the idea to create a new movie on the evergreen Addams Family is to honour the characters formed by late cartoonists Charles Addams.

The characters were put together in a TV series in the mid-60s which remain alive to date.

In an interview with Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, Gough revealed, "We’re working on it with Amazon MGM and with Kevin Miserocchi who runs the Addams Foundation, he knew Charles Addams and the keeper of the Addams flame, and with Gail Berman and John Glickman.”

According to the creators, they are making a reboot version for Amazon MGM which will not have any connection to the Wednesday series and with the previous two animated films release in 2019 and 2021.

“We’re rebooting the animated film franchise. So it won’t have anything to do with the two films before it, nor is it connected with this show. It will be a brand new Addams feature.”

The much-anticipated project is in the very early stages.