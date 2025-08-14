Favourite ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ character to return after one year

A fan-favourite The Bold and the Beautiful character is on his way back to the Forrester mansion.

Matthew Atkinson, who plays Thomas Forrester, teased his return one year after exiting the popular soap in June 2024.

Earlier this week the 36-year-old actor shared a video of himself playing corn hole on the lot where the show is filmed.

When he panned the camera to show his face, a sign for The Bold and the Beautiful could also be seen, sending fans into frenzy. "Second time’s a charm," the Georgia-born actor teased.

His admirers quickly rushed to the comments section, with one pleading, "Please let this mean you’re coming back! We need you!"

Another curiously asked, "Soooooo does this mean I have a reason to tune in again?"

A third exclaimed, "Omg yes! Thomas is my favorite character. You are my favorite Thomas by far!"

"It's About Time!!!!! Missed You Dearly [heart eyes emoji] The Best Thomas Forester ever [fire emoji] I like Him with Paris [heart eyes emoji] Cant wait to see You!!!!" a fourth gushed, echoing sentiments of many others.

After The Young and the Restless actor created the buzz, PEOPLE confirmed that he is reprising his role as Thomas Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Thomas will return to Los Angeles to rejoin the family business, Forrester Creations. Atkinson's first episode will air in early September.