James Gunn teases future of 'Peacemaker' and the DCU

The highly anticipated second season of HBO Max's Peacemaker is set to premiere on August 21, 2025, and James Gunn, the showrunner and co-head of DC Studios, is generating buzz around the upcoming season.

At a recent event in New York, Gunn shared insights into the show's role in the future of the DC Universe.

Gunn emphasised the significance of Peacemaker Season 2, stating, "It's a big part, definitely Superman leads directly into Peacemaker; it should be noted that this is for adults, not for children, but Superman leads into this show and then we have the setting up of all of the rest of the DCU in this season of Peacemaker, it's incredibly important."

This season will feature guest stars and characters from Superman, further solidifying the connection between the two.

John Cena, who plays the titular character, Peacemaker, highlighted the show's shift towards a more interconnected narrative.

"It's about furthering the narrative. Instead of standalone properties, all of the DCU is now connected, as you saw Peacemaker show up in Superman. I think what you see in season two is just a forward of that narrative," he said.

The director also teased the future of the DC Universe, revealing that he has finished the treatment for the next story in the Superman Saga.

"I've already finished the treatment for the next story in what I'll call the 'Superman Saga.' The treatment is done, which means a very, very worked out treatment. I'm working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today," he shared.

Season 2 will introduce new characters, including Michael Rooker as Red St. Wild, Tim Meadows as government agent Langston Fleury, and Sol Rodríguez as DC character Sasha Bordeaux.

The season will also explore alternate versions of Peacemaker thanks to a multiverse storyline