'Drag Me to Hell' star Lorna Raver breathes her last at 81

Lorna Raver passes away at 81 after appearance in 'Rushlights'

Drag Me to Hell actress Lorna Raver has passed away at the age of 81, following her final appearance in 2013’s Rushlights.

The actress, who retired from acting the same year she starred in her final film, tragically died on May 12, 2025. The late star's death was announced in the Summer 2025 issue of SAG-AFTRA magazine.

The section also included other notable names, such as Anne Burrell, Wink Martindale, George Wendt, and Brian Wilson.

While further details remain under wraps, it is worth noting that the Sinbad: The Fifth Voyage actress was known for her varied roles in horror and beyond, including Drag Me to Hell and Matthew Parkhill's The Caller.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Raver shared her unfiltered thoughts on her character Sylvia Ganush in Jason Norman’s 2014 book Welcome to Our Nightmares.

The versatile actress said of her character at the time, “What I liked about the character was that she was powerful.”

Raver, who was married to radio writer and producer Yuri Rasovsky from 1987 until his death in 2012, died of an undisclosed illness.