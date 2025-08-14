Angelina Jolie reunites with her and Brad Pitt's 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' director

Angelina Jolie met her future husband (and consequently ex) on the set of 2005's 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Angelina Jolie is stepping back into the spy world with an old collaborator.

The Oscar-winning actress is reuniting with her Mr. & Mrs. Smith director Doug Liman for a new action-packed thriller, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The pair last worked together in the 2005 hit where Jolie and Brad Pitt played married assassins with a secret life. The actors, now exes, met each other for the first time on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and later married.

This time, Jolie will take the lead as a rogue master spy in a story described as Training Day set in the high-stakes world of espionage. The film will be written by F. Scott Frazier and produced by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum of RK Films, who previously teamed with Jolie on her Maleficent movies.

Jolie, 50, has a busy slate ahead. She’s set to star in Alice Winocour’s French drama Couture, premiering next month at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. She’ll also share the screen with Halle Berry for the first time in the action thriller Maude v Maude.

Liman, 60, isn’t slowing down either. He’s directing Deeper, a supernatural ocean thriller starring Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas, set to start filming this month. He and Cruise are also collaborating on another project with Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie.