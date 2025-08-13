Charlie Sheen pledges to unleash 'brutal truth' about his life in new documentary

'aka Charlie Sheen' is set to release on September 10

Charlie Sheen, who was once known to be the highest paid actors of Hollywood, has finally decided to share his side of story about his turbulent life.

The 59-year-old will be featuring in a documentary titled aka Charlie Sheen in which he will be sharing about the dark truth of his life.

The new project also features interviews of his close friends and family including former partners Denise Richards, Brooke Mueller, brother Ramon Estevez, Sean Penn, his Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer, Chuck Lorre and Chris Tucker.

Sheen had a tumultuous journey overall as he became an extreme drug addict and started consuming an overwhelming amount of alcohol.

But now that he is sober, the four Primetime Emmy Awards nominee is ready to confess the reality to the world.

The first glimpse of the documentary has been officially released by Netflix. The trailer opened with Charlie saying, “How do I present this with class.”

“When you got a lot of shame about a lot of stuff… shame… shame is suffocating.” The tagline of the film reads, “This is not a comeback. It’s revelation.”

Sheen’s documentary film is slated to premiere on September 10.