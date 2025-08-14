Leonardo DiCaprio admits ONE movie he likes rewatching

Leonardo DiCaprio has recently opened up about his one movie which he can rewatch many times.

The actor was in conversation with seasoned director Paul Thomas Anderson for Esquire magazine where he revealed he rarely watches his movies but there is one movie he has a soft spot for Martin Scorsese’ The Aviator released in 2004.

“I rarely watch any of my movies, but if I’m being honest, there’s one that I have watched more than others. It’s The Aviator,” said the 50-year-old.

Leo explained, “That’s simply because it was such a special moment to me.”

“I had worked with Marty on Gangs of New York, and I’d been toting around a book on Howard Hughes for ten years,” mentioned the Shutter Island actor.

Reflecting on the project, The Revenant actor noted, “I almost did it with Michael Mann, but there was a conflict and I ended up bringing it to Marty. I was thirty.”

“It was the first time as an actor I got to feel implicitly part of the production, rather than just an actor hired to play a role,” remarked Leo.

The Inception actor further said that he felt “responsible” in a “new way”.

“I’ve always felt proud and connected to that movie as such a key part of my growing up in this industry and taking on a role of a real collaborator for the first time,” added Leo.

Meanwhile, the actor shared his biggest regret about turning down Boogie Nights, which was released in 1997.