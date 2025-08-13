'Highest 2 Lowest' director's surprising comment about Denzel Washington resurfaces

Spike Lee's old comment about 'Equalizer' star goes viral ahead of new film release

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington have reunited once again for a new action-packed film titled, Highest 2 Lowest.

The film marks their fifth collaboration together as director and actor.

Ahead of the release of their new movie, an old statement of Lee about Washington has resurfaced.

At the Cannes Film Festival, the 68-year-old filmmaker claimed that Highest 2 Lowest will probably be their last collaboration.

But in a recent interview, when he was asked to comment on his remarks, Spike walked back his statement and kept the door open for future projects.

At the New York premiere of the upcoming crime thriller, the Malcolm X director said, "I said that before, but I got my mind right.”

Lee told The Hollywood Reporter that he hopes that this won’t be his last film with the Gladiator II star.

"I'm open to work with Denzel Washington and this not be the last film of the dynamic duo, D and Lee”, he added.

Highest 2 Lowest features Denzel along with A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, Jeffery Wright and Dean Winters. The film is set to release in theatres on August 15.