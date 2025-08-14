'Stranger Things' star reveals why he took step back from Hollywood

Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery opens up about stepping away from Hollywood

Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery is opening up about stepping away from Hollywood after experiencing success.

During an exclusive interview with The Australian, the 30-year-old actor reflected on his unforgettable experience in the industry as he discussed handling fame the right way.

He said, “I think things have changed. Traditional Hollywood stars existed because there was mystery... Social media has done away with that. That’s a large part of why I dropped off the map for the last five years.”

The star, who rose to fame through his role in the hit Netflix sci-fi series, starred alongside Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, and others.

Speaking about his brief hiatus from the industry, he explained, “I’ve given a piece of myself to every role I’ve played, and that’s largely why I’ve taken time off. Lately, there’s been a lot of personal reflection about what I want in my career. I’m trying to gain a bit more control over where and what I’m working on.”

While fans loved his on-screen presence and were captivated by his portrayal of Billy, he will not appear in the final season, as his character was killed off in the third installment.

On the professional front, Dacre will next be seen in the psychological thriller Went Up the Hill, set to be released on August 15.