Leonardo DiCaprio shares honest take on life after turning 50 last year

Leonardo DiCaprio has recently shared his honest take on turning 50 last year.

The Titanic star reflected on his major milestone in an interview with his One Battle After Another director Paul Thomas Anderson for Esquire's Mavericks of Hollywood issue.

When the filmmaker asked the Hollywood star, “If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?”

To which, the Shutter Island actor replied, “Thirty-two.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Leonardo looked back at his life, saying, he felt more like he turned “emotionally 35”.

“It creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time,” remarked the Inception actor.

Leonardo pointed out, “I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress.”

The Aviator actor further said that he takes inspiration from his mother Iremlin.

“She just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it,” continued Leo.

The Academy Award winner noted that it’s important to be more “upfront and risking having things fall apart or risk the disagreements or risk going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life — the personal, professional”.

“It’s that you just don’t want to waste your time anymore,” he added.