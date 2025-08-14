‘Emmerdale’ star sets record straight on shocking death plot

Lawrence Robb sets internet abuzz with recent remarks

Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb recently broke his silence on rumours surrounding his character, Mackenzie Boyd, in the current season of the long-running 1972 drama.

The 34-year-old actor, known for his role in Kevin Laffan’s show, weighed in on rumours about the serial killer’s next potential target.

During a recent appearance on Loose Women, Robb said, “Yeah there are lots of rumours, and rumours they shall remain.”

Later in the conversation, the Britain Get Singing star teased that “there’s lots of drama coming” and hinted at the fate of his iconic character.

Speaking exclusively, he added, “I’ve always said being in the show, I don’t want to be too conscripted with it and I’ve always really enjoyed doing what I’m doing. Ultimately if and when the time for Mack to leave comes, whether that might be my choice of the choice of the writers/producers, I’ll be thankful for the time that I’ve had.

“Ultimately, no-one is safe in the show. Certainly not in Emmerdale, it’s the most dangerous village in the country.”

For the unversed, Emmerdale’s 54th season premiered on Wednesday, January 1 on Moviefone and Amazon.