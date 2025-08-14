'Steve': Cillian Murphy new movie trailer released

Cillian Murphy fans are in for a treat as Netflix unveiled the first look of the Best Actor Oscar winner’s one of the new films, Steve.

Starring as a headteacher in a reform school, the Peaky Blinders star was seen tackling an intense character in the official trailer.

According to the official logline, the new film, based on Max Portal’s 2023 novel Shy, follows a pivotal day in the life of headteacher Steve (Murphy) and his students.

While the school for troubled trends is on the verge of being shut down, Steve does everything he could to save it while juggling with his own mental health struggles.

In parallel to Steve’s struggles, the movie follows a pupil named Shy (played Jay Lycurgo) caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence

In addition to the Oppenheimer lead and The Batman actor starring alongside, Tracey Ullman, Simni Ajikawo and Emily Watson have completed the lineup.

Additionally, Steve is set to hit the theaters on September 19 and will debut on Netflix on October 3.