Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro’s roles in first film together revealed

Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend Monica Barbaro will be sharing the screen for the first time, and fans are already buzzing with excitement over their upcoming roles.

The new Hollywood couple is set to star in the new tech drama Artificial, which promises high-stakes tension and a dramatised look at real-life events at OpenAI.

So, who’s playing who? According to Puck News, Garfield, Barbaro, and Anora breakout star Yura Borisov will take on key roles in the film, which chronicles the dramatic five-day firing and rehiring of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in 2023.

The movie, which will leave a few looking good in the Hollywood version of events, reportedly center on the role played by Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI co-founder and former board member.

The Amazing Spider-Man star is set to play Altman himself, marking a return to the tech world for the actor, who famously portrayed Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin in The Social Network.

Borisov will portray Sutskever, a key player in OpenAI’s rise and among the board members who voted to oust Altman, a move Sutskever later regretted.

Meanwhile, Oscar nominated film A Complete Unknown actress will take on the role of Mira Murati, OpenAI’s former Chief Technology Officer.

Murati briefly stepped in as interim CEO during Altman’s absence before returning to her CTO role. She left OpenAI in September 2024 and has since launched a new AI venture called Thinking Machines Lab.

So far, only Garfield, Barbaro, and Borisov have been confirmed for Artificial, the $40 million film reportedly being funded by Amazon.