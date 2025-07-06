Katy Perry expresses dismay over Orlando Bloom’s shocking move after split

Katy Perry has recently expressed her disappointment after her ex-partner Orlando Bloom move on quickly after a breakup.

A source close to the singer revealed to Daily Mail that Katy is “hurting” from seeing her former partner as he seemed carefree after they ended their relationship six years following their engagement.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was spotted partying and attending VIP functions after he called it quits with Katy.

It is pertinent to mention that Orlando enjoyed his newfound singlehood as he attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice.

Katy “has been left hurt and disappointed” by Orlando’s behaviour, even though she understands he's “free to do whatever” he wants, remarked an insider.

“It's disappointing… It's hurtful and annoying,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “If he's going to behave like an acting-up adolescent, that's on him. She's going to continue to work and take care of Daisy.”

“Katy knows that he's free to do whatever the hell he wants to do, she hoped he'd do it a little more discreetly and thoughtfully,” explained an insider.

The source added, “So, she's disappointed and sad.”

After months of speculations surrounding Katy and Orlando relationship, the now exes confirmed they had gone their separate ways.

Both stars’ representatives issued a press statement, adding, they have “been shifting their relationship over the past many months to “focus on co-parenting” per US Weekly.